Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that the state government was moving ahead strongly to make Himachal a self-reliant state. For this, necessary changes have been made in the policies and the redundant laws.

The Chief Minister was addressing simultaneous public meetings at Dehra and Nagrota Bagwan of Kangra district today after announcing numerous development projects worth 784 crore for both assembly constituencies.

Speaking on the initiatives for opening avenues of employment for the youth of the State, the Chief Minister said that 20 thousand recruitments were being made in the government sector in the state.

"Around 10 thousand recruitments are being done in the Jal Shakti Department, 6500 in the Education Department, 1231 in the Police, 2061 in the Forest Department and about 100 in the Mining Department," said Sukhu.

He said that apart from this, recruitments were also being done in other sectors on a merit basis and ensuring complete transparency, stated an official release.

"We have come to serve the people dedicatedly and not for enjoying the power. After coming to power we have adopted zero tolerance towards corruption and also revealed the corrupt practices of the BJP Government wherein the jobs were sold out to the few," said the Chief Minister.

Our Government has been consistently working to bring the derailed economy back on track, stated Sukhu.

He also released the forms to be filled by the eligible women for availing the benefits of Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna at Nagrota Bagwan wherein an honorarium of Rs 1500 per month will be provided to women above 18 years of age.

He said that the notification in this regard would be issued in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The Chief Minister remembered the contribution of former Minister GS Bali in the development of the state and appreciated the commitment of RS Bali, the Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation for the development of Nagrota Bagwan and his earnest efforts towards the welfare of the people carrying the legacy of his father.

Mounting an attack on the BJP, the Chief Minister said that the BJP will never succeed in its modus operandi to topple the sitting Government. The public will teach a lesson to those who will try to adopt the unconstitutional process of destabilizing the democratically elected Government. The people of the state have given huge mandate to the congress party to form the Government and we will complete five years successfully, he reiterated.

Himachal CM said that 6 MLAs, who won on the Congress Party symbol, backstabbed the party. The Chief Minister said that these MLAs may have differences or personal opposition to him, but they should not have betrayed the people and the party.

"It was disgusting that amongst the six MLAs who deserted the party, one of them had earlier been a minister and his father had remained a minister and a party president as well," he said.

The Chief Minister announced the opening of a Start-up Incubation Center in Nagrota Bagwan, the construction of a multipurpose model sports complex, and the opening of an integrated drug prevention and rehabilitation center. He announced the sewerage scheme for Nagrota Bagwan and surrounding areas.

The Chief Minister also approved the construction of the Baroh-Bathu Bridge and announced an irrigation scheme worth Rs 68 crore in the Changar area of Nagrota Bagwan. He also announced to run HRTC AC buses from Chamunda to Vrindavan.

Earlier, the Chief Minster also addressed a public meeting in Baglamukhi, Dehra. Chief Minister said that no stone will be left unturned in the development of Dehra.

He said that Rs 350 crore will be spent in the first phase of construction of the Zoological Park. This project will provide new momentum to boost tourism in the entire state including district Kangra, he said.

Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation RS Bali welcomed the Chief Minister at Nagrota Bagwan and expressed his gratitude to him for dedicating projects and making several announcements for the development of his region. He said that the foundation stone of the Zoological Park will give an added boost to the tourism sector in the area.

RS Bali provided an amount of Rs 11 thousand each, from his funds to 514 registered Mahila Mandals of Nagrota Bagwan as Protsahan Rashi.

Congress leaders Dr Rajesh Sharma and Nardev Kanwar expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for gifting development schemes worth crores of rupees for Dehra.

On this occasion, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries Sunder Singh Thakur, Ashish Butail and Kishori Lal, MLAs Sanjay Rattan, Malender Rajan, Kewal Singh Pathania, former MP Viplove Thakur, Chairman Agriculture and Rural Development Bank, Sanjay Chauhan, Vice Chairman of Industrial Development Corporation Vishal Chambiyal, former Minister Kuldeep Kumar, former MLAs Ajay Mahajan and Surinder Kaku were present. (ANI)

