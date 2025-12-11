New Delhi, December 11: In another breakthrough in the 2019 Ramalingam murder case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it has arrested two absconding proclaimed offenders and three more harbourers of the assailants involved in the brutal killing orchestrated in Tamil Nadu. The proclaimed offenders-- identified as Mohamed Burhanudeen and Mohamed Nabil Hasan-- both residents of Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu, were on the run for nearly seven years since the killing of Ramalingam.

Ramalingam was hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur city on February 5, 2019, allegedly by members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). NIA said the two proclaimed offenders were caught in Pallikonda, Vellore district, based on inputs received from sister agencies. "Members of PFI, Thanjavur district, the duo had conspired and coordinated with several others to murder Ramalingam by chopping his hands," said the NIA in a statement. As of today, five of the proclaimed offenders have been arrested, while one, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, continues to be at large. NIA Chargesheets 11 Maoists in Odisha Explosives Loot Case.

Following the arrest of the two proclaimed offenders, the NIA said, it also arrested three more harbourers involved in the case. Hailing from the Chennai district, K Mohideen, Mohamed Imran and Thameem Ansari were found to have facilitated the concealment and movement of the absconders after the murder. NIA Probing Case of Trafficking to Iran for Organ Trade, Chargesheet Filed Against Four Accused: Nityanand Rai.

NIA, which took over the case from the Thiruvidaimaruthur police on March 7, 2019, filed the chargesheeted in August 2019. Six of the accused were subsequently declared proclaimed offenders, and a reward of Rs 5 lakh each was announced for their arrest.

