New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating "a case of human organ smuggling" in which five victims had travelled to Iran on tourist visa and were lured by pecuniary benefits.

The Minister said in a written reply that the transplantation happened in hospitals in Iran. The National Investigation Agency had registered the case in July last year.

Charge sheet has been filed in this case against four arrested accused persons under various sections of IPC.

"The case is currently under further Investigation," the minister said.

He said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles and publishes crime statistics reported by the States and Union Territories. As per the latest published data, number of victims, trafficked for purpose of removal of organs and rescued during 2019 to 2023 is 32.

Earlier in November, the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Cyber Cell had arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in a transnational human-trafficking network that lured Indian youths to Myanmar and forced them to work in cyber-fraud compounds under conditions described as "cyber-slavery".

According to a press release from IFSO, the arrested individuals were identified as Danish Raja, 24, a resident of Bawana, Delhi, and Harsh, 30, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana. The arrests follow the repatriation of Indian victims who were rescued from a scam complex in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

The case originated when Myanmar military authorities conducted a raid on a large cyber-fraud centre on October 22, freeing several Indian nationals trapped inside.

After temporary shelter in a humanitarian camp, the victims were assisted by the Indian Embassy in Myanmar and were flown back to India. (ANI)

