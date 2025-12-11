New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday has chargesheeted 11 accused in a case relating to a loot of around 4,000 kg of explosives by armed cadres of the CPI (Maoist) terror organisation during transportation to a stone quarry in Odisha's Rourkela district, according to an official NIA release.

All the 11 accused persons have been charged under various sections of UA(P) Act, BNSS, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. During the investigation, NIA had found these accused to have been actively involved in the criminal conspiracy, planning and execution of the loot of around 200 explosive packets, each containing 20 kg of explosives.

According to the release, the explosives were being transported to Maoist strongholds in Saranda Forest in Jharkhand when the local police had intercepted the vehicle carrying a consignment from Itma Explosive Station to the Banko stone quarry on 27th May 2025.

The vehicle, along with its driver, had been forcibly seized by 10-15 armed Maoists and was being taken to a stronghold of the terrorist organisation in the nearby jungle.

NIA, which took over the case from the local police in June, found during the investigation that the huge quantity of explosives had been looted for use against the Government machinery, including police and security forces, through the commission of terror acts. The loot was part of a conspiracy of CPI (Maoist) to disturb the nation's security and stability.

The 11 chargesheeted accused have been identified as Jarja Munda alias Kulu Munda, Anmol alias Lalchand Hembram, Ramesh alias Anal Da, Pintu Lohra alias Tigar, Laljit alias Lalu, Shiva Bodra alias Shibu, Amit Munda alias Sukhial Munda, Ravi alias Biren Singh, Rajesh alias Mansid, Sohan alias Ranga Punem, and Aptan alias Chandra Mohan Hansd.

NIA is continuing with its investigation in the case. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

