New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The mastermind behind the 2019 Tarn Taran bomb blast in Punjab was on Thursday arrested by the NIA in Delhi after being extradited from Vienna, the agency said.

The NIA had sent a team to Austria to bring Bikramjit Singh, alias Bikkar Baba, back to India, an official spokesperson said.

Bikramajit Singh had formed a terror group along with his close associates to carry out attacks in Punjab, the official said.

He was arrested in Austria's Linz on the basis of a Red Corner Notice against him following the issuance of non-bailable warrants by a NIA special court in Mohali, the spokesperson added.

