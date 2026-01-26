Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], January 26 (ANI): Just ahead of Republic Day on Monday, Nagaur police conducted a major operation under the Explosives Act, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of explosive material and the arrest of one accused.

Nagaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachhawa said that acting on the inputs, the district police conducted a major operation and arrested the accused, Suleman Khan.

Police seized 10,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate along with a large quantity of detonators, detonating wire and other mining-related blasting materials.

Addressing the press conference, Kachhawa on Sunday said, "For quite some time, the Nagaur police had been receiving intelligence reports indicating that large quantities of explosive materials were being bought, sold, and stored in the district... Yesterday, the district police carried out a major operation... In the operation, one person, Suleman Khan, an accused in this case, has been arrested. A case has been registered under sections of the Explosives Act and organised crime. A large quantity of explosive material was seized from the site. This is possibly the biggest operation under the Explosives Act in the state."

According to the police, the accused, Suleman Khan, is a resident of Harsore and was storing the explosive stock at his farmhouse.

The SP further said that the accused has a criminal history, with three previous cases registered against him, all related to violations of the Explosives Act.

"A total of 10,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate was seized. A large quantity of detonators, detonating wire, and other materials commonly used for mining-related blasting were also seized. The accused, Suleman Khan, is a resident of Harsore. He was storing the stock in his farmhouse. The accused has three previous cases registered against him, all related to the Explosives Act. He has been acquitted in one of them," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

