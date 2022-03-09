Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Kanpur Police on Wednesday took stock of the situation as preparations are underway for counting of votes to be held in the district.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Kumar Meena told ANI today, "This morning, Kanpur Police checked all the security measures in place. And if any person plays with any kind of security from the strong room to the counting centres, then the strictest action will be taken against him."

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

