Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party workers started fighting among themselves and created ruckus on stage during an election programme in Raniganj constituency in Pratapgarh district on Friday.

Supporters of former minister Shivakant Ojha and the candidate eyeing for SP ticket from the same seat started fighting with each other after a spat broke out between the two leaders on stage.

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

