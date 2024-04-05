New Delhi [India] April 5 (ANI): General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) D Raja on Friday downplayed BJP's "hyperbolic claims" of winning 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said that it will be a close contest and CPI hoped there will be a change in government.

"Definitely, it (elections) is going to be a close contest. PM Modi is making hyperbolic claims- 400, 370. People cannot be taken for granted that way. It is going to be a close contest. But my party is hoping there will be a change of government. The 2024 elections will lead to a change of government. That is what we all want-- to save the nation and its future," said D Raja.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to communalise the polls in Kerala.

"BJP believes in the Hindu-Muslim divide and taking advantage in elections. They do not have any other issues. Congress should be straightforward and reply to the BJP. Congress is keeping quiet and the BJP is trying to communalise the polls in Wayanad. As far as left is concerned we stand for communal harmony. We stand for the secular, democratic fabric of our society. We want a change of government in Delhi to save the constitution. We are concerned with issues of livelihood of people," he further added.

Earlier after holding a mega road show with Kerala BJP chief and candidate from Wayanad, K Surendran ahead of his nomination on Thursday, Union Minister Smriti Irani came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi and alleged that he was taking support from the leaders of banned outfit Popular Front of India.

"I am shocked after coming here to Wayanad that even after the ban of a terror outfit like PFI, Rahul Gandhi is taking support from PFI's political leadership. Every candidate before filing his nomination needs to swear by an Oath of Allegiance to the Indian Constitution. Rahul Gandhi falsified his oath to the Indian Constitution when he took support from the political leadership of the PFI for his elections," said Irani.

Irani levelled some serious allegations and said that Muslim League flags were hidden in the Congress party nomination rally indicating Rahul is getting support from the Muslim League.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "Muslim League flags were hidden in the Congress party nomination rally yesterday indicating that either Rahul Gandhi is ashamed of getting support from the Muslim League or when he visits North India and visits temples, he will not be able to hide his association with the Muslim League."

Kerala, one of the few states where the Congress still has a strong presence, sends 20 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 out of 20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While the Congress won 15 seats, its allies Indian Union Muslim League won two seats, the Revolutionary Socialist Party won one and the Kerala Congress (M) won one seat.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won one seat in Alappuzha. Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the South Indian state across all 20 seats is scheduled for April 26, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

