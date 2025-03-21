Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the 2025-26 state budget was inclusive and aimed at overall development.

CM Saha said that Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy presented the budget for the 2025-26 Financial Year and conveyed his gratitude, emphasizing that the budget aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.

"I want to congratulate him. The budget allocation exceeds Rs 32,000 crore. I am hopeful that the deficit of around Rs 429 crore will be managed. Several remarkable schemes have been introduced, such as the Bharat Mata Canteen, an entertainment centre for the intellectually disabled, Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, Mukhyamantri Balika Samriddhi Yojana, a Centre for Computer-Based Exams, and the Tripura Competitive Examination Centre," he said.

CM Saha further said that this budget is exceptional overall, unlike any seen before, and he hopes that everyone will support it.

"We have also announced a 3 per cent DA and DR hike for government employees and pensioners," he added.

The budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2025-26 will continue until April 1.

The session is expected to witness extensive discussions on the state's budget and key legislative matters.

Ahead of the session, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was held on Tuesday at the Tripura Legislative Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. Ministers from the treasury bench, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, and opposition MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, attended the meeting.

Later in the evening, a separate meeting of ruling party ministers and MLAs was convened at CM Manik Saha's official residence in Agartala.

The budget session is expected to be crucial, with debates on financial policies, development plans, and legislative proposals shaping the state's governance for the upcoming fiscal year. (ANI)

