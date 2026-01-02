New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that 2026 is set to be a decisive, results-oriented year for the state's development, with the government focusing on effective implementation of policies, visible grassroots-level change and tangible improvement in the income and living standards of citizens.

The 2026 roadmap, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is centred on good governance, inclusive development, economic self-reliance, strengthening agriculture and horticulture, and maintaining environmental balance.

The government's foremost objective is to make governance more transparent, accountable and technology-driven.

In 2026, e-governance will be made mandatory across all departments, with a strong push for digital file systems, online services and time-bound delivery. Under the zero-tolerance policy against corruption, speedy grievance redressal and timely service delivery will remain top priorities.

Strengthening road, rail and air connectivity is another key focus area. Projects such as the Char Dham All-Weather Road, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line, expansion of heli services, and construction of strategic border roads will be prioritised to improve access to healthcare, education, and emergency services in remote and mountainous regions.

Agriculture and horticulture will remain central to the state's development strategy in 2026, with a strong push to increase farmers' income. Special emphasis is being placed on polyhouse farming, kiwi cultivation, high-value crops and the apple-kiwi policy.

The government aims to promote large-scale polyhouse farming in hilly areas by strengthening subsidies, technical support, training and market linkages.

Under the Kiwi Mission, Uttarakhand aims to emerge as a leading kiwi-producing state. The initiative is expected to increase income from smaller landholdings and enhance export potential. Value chains for apples, pears, walnuts and other hill fruits will also be strengthened to curb migration and generate local employment.

Tourism development will continue to be a key economic driver.

In addition to making the Char Dham Yatra safer and more technologically enabled, the government will promote winter, adventure, and eco-tourism, as well as homestay schemes. Special emphasis will be placed on employment generation through the participation of local youth and women.

The government reiterated its commitment to transparent, time-bound and corruption-free recruitment. To boost private-sector employment, startups, IT parks, industries and investments will be encouraged. Skill development, technical training and self-employment schemes for youth will also be expanded.

With the effective implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), special attention will be given to women's safety, education, health and economic empowerment. Through self-help groups, the Lakhpati Didi scheme and promotion of women entrepreneurship, women will be integrated into the mainstream of development.

Environmental conservation will remain a long-term priority, with focus on protecting forests, rejuvenating rivers and water sources, and strengthening disaster early warning systems.

The CMO said 2026 will be a year of visible outcomes, ensuring that the benefits of good governance reach every citizen. Special focus will be placed on increasing farmers' incomes through polyhouse farming, kiwi cultivation, apple cultivation, and other high-value crops in mountainous regions.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that empowering youth and women remains the government's top priority.

"Alongside transparency in government recruitment, efforts are underway to expand opportunities in startups, industry and self-employment. Special emphasis will be laid on women's empowerment and environmental conservation. The goal is to make Uttarakhand a strong, safe, self-reliant state full of development opportunities, where farmers are prosperous, youth are hopeful, and women are active partners in the mainstream of growth," he said. (ANI)

