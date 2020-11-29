Ranchi, Nov 29 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,08,786 as 209 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Sunday.

One more patient succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 963, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 50, followed by East Singhbhum (43), Dhanbad (26) and Bokaro (23), he said.

The state now has 2,154 active coronavirus cases, while 1,05,669 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 32,584 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

