More than 20 lakh daily tests conducted for five successive days (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): In yet another milestone, with over 21.23 lakh tests to detect Covid-19 conducted in the last 24 hours, the highest ever done in a single day, India set a new record, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

This is also the fifth successive day of more than 20 lakh tests in India, the ministry said in a statement.

"With more than 21.23 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has again set a new record of highest tests conducted in a single day," read an official release by the Ministry

India has significantly ramped up its testing capacity to about 25 lakh tests per day, since January 2020. Cumulatively, 21,23,782 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.

On a declining trajectory, the daily positivity rate has declined to 11.34 per cent. The daily positivity rate (7 day moving average) has been observed to be lowest since May 10.

In another positive development, India has recorded less than 3 lakh daily new cases for seven consecutive days now. 2,40,842 daily new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure since April 17 when the daily new cases were 2.34 lakh.

India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the ninth consecutive day. 3,55,102 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,34,25,467 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 88.30 percent.

On the other hand, India's total active caseload has decreased to 28,05,399 today. A net decline of 1,18,001 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 10.57 percent of the country's total positive cases.

Seven states cumulatively account for 66.88 percent of India's total active cases. They are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.13 percent. 3,741 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 73.88 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (682). Karnataka follows with 451 daily deaths. Other states/UTs in the count are Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.50 crore today under Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive.

A total of 19,50,04,184 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,00,808 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 97,52,900 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,00,614 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

Adding up to the count, 1,49,52,345 frontline workers (FLWs) were administered their first jab and 83,26,534 FLWs were administered their second jab.

Mounting further, 99,93,908 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group got innoculated with their first dose.

Also, 6,06,90,560 beneficiaries aged between 45 to 60 years were given their first dose and 97,87,289 beneficiaries aged between 45 to 60 years were given their second dose.

Further, 5,65,55,558 beneficiaries aged above 60 years received their first shot and 1,82,44,476 beneficiaries more than 60 years old received their second shot of vaccine.

Ten states account for 66.27 percent of the total doses given so far in the country. These are Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. (ANI)

