Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Twenty-one more Covid deaths were reported in Haryana on Monday as 1,231 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,66,094, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,416 people have died from the infection in the state.

Gurugram district reported 478 fresh cases while 126 and 114 infections were from Yamunanagar and Faridabad, respectively.

Seven people died in Sonipat and three in Hisar districts, as per the bulletin.

