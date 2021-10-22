Rajnandgaon (Chattisgarh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Twenty-one personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at a camp in Malaida of Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh were hospitalised on Thursday following complaints of diarrhoea and vomiting.

According to the Chief Medical Health Officer of Rajnandgaon, the personnel are stable now.

Also Read | WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Smartphones From November 1, 2021; Check Full List Here.

"A day before yesterday, the 21 ITBP personnel had non-vegetarian food for dinner, after which they fell ill and were admitted to the hospital. All out of danger now," said CMHO Dr Mithilesh Chaudhary.

"A team from the health department has reached the camp and they are conducting checkups on the others at the camp," added Chaudhary. (ANI)

Also Read | AP LAWCET Result 2021 Declared At sche.ap.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)