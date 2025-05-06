New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): In a significant move towards transparency in the judiciary, 21 out of 33 serving judges of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of India, have made their assets public.

The assets of the remaining Supreme Court judges will also be placed on the website as soon as the current statement of assets is received.

Judges who made their assets public include the three Judges who are next in line to be the CJI in the near future.

"The Full Court of the Supreme Court of India has on April 1, 2025, decided that the statement of assets of the Judges of this Court shall be placed in the public domain by uploading the same on the website of this Court. Statements of assets of judges that have already been received are being uploaded. Statement of assets of other Judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received," stated a statement issued by the Supreme Court.

On April 1, after the Full Court meeting, led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, all Judges agreed to make their declarations public.

The Full Court of the Supreme Court had resolved that Judges should make a declaration of their assets on assuming office and whenever any acquisition of a substantial nature is made, to the Chief Justice. Placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be mandatory.

The decision came against the backdrop of controversy surrounding the alleged recovery of a stash of cash from the official premises of Justice Yashwant Varma, while he was serving as a Judge of the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

