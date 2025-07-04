Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 4 (ANI): The number of women-led dairy cooperative societies in Gujarat, between 2020 and 2025, grew by 21 per cent from 3,764 to 4,562, crossing Rs 9000 crore annual revenue, a press release said.

According to the press release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised that empowering women economically and socially is vital for achieving a truly self-reliant India. As part of this vision, he has prioritized the cooperative model to strengthen women's leadership in the rural economy. Advancing this vision under the guidance of Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has turned this vision into reality through its thriving cooperative sector.

On the occasion of International Cooperative Day, the Government of Gujarat released inspiring statistics showcasing the rising participation of women in cooperatives across the state. Between 2020 and 2025, the number of women-led dairy cooperative societies grew by 21 per cent from 3,764 to 4,562.

According to the Gujarat Cooperation Department, women's leadership in the dairy sector is increasing significantly. In the year 2025, the board of milk unions has 25 per cent of women, 82 directors, which reflects their active participation in the policy-making of milk unions. Furthermore, out of 36 lakh dairy producer members in Gujarat, approximately 12 lakh are women, accounting for nearly 32 per cent of the total.

Not only that, during the same period, women's participation in the management committees of village-level cooperative societies increased by 14 per cent. The number of women in these committees has risen from 70,200 to 80,000. These women are now actively taking on key responsibilities such as policymaking, operations, and monitoring at the grassroots cooperative level.

Data shared by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) reveals that milk procurement by women-led dairy cooperative societies in Gujarat has increased by 39 per cent, from 41 lakh litres per day in 2020 to 57 lakh litres per day in 2025. This now accounts for approximately 26 per cent of the state's total milk procurement.

As per the release, women-led dairy cooperatives in Gujarat have not only become a symbol of social transformation but also a significant contributor to the rural economy. In 2020, these cooperatives had an estimated daily revenue of Rs 17 crore, amounting to approximately Rs 6,310 crore annually. Over the past five years, this figure has risen to Rs 25 crore per day by 2025, surpassing the estimated annual revenue of Rs 9,000 crore. This reflects a remarkable increase of Rs 2,700 crore in revenue, a 43 per cent growth during this period. This success stands as a strong testament to the empowerment of women through the cooperative model. (ANI)

