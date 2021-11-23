Kochi, Nov 23 (PTI) A 21-year old third year law student found hanging at her residence in Aluva near here after writing a suicide note blaming her husband, in-laws and a police officer for taking such an extreme step.

In her suicide note, she alleged that a Circle Inspector in a police station at Aluva had misbehaved with her when she went there to give her statement along with her father.

The incident created an uproar in the state, which recently saw a string of suicides by women -- including the Vismaya case -- over dowry harassment. with Leader of Opposition in state assembly V D Satheesan alleging that the police misbehaved with the victim in the instant matter.

Aluva Rural SP K Karthik, told reporters earlier in the day, that he has ordered an investigation into the incident and the probe is being headed by a DySP and based on his report, further action would be taken.

He said that the inquest proceedings were over and the body has been sent for post mortem which would be completed soon.

He also told the news channel that the victim has left behind a suicide note naming the officer, her husband and in-laws.

Youth Congress workers in Aluva held a protest march seeking action against the errant police officer.

In the latest incident, the victim -- Mofia Parveen -- committed suicide and left behind a note allegedly blaming the Circle Inspector, her husband and her in-laws for taking the extreme step.

Her father, speaking to a news channel, said he went to the station on Monday with his daughter to give her statement and she had made it clear before going and after reaching there that she does not want her submission to be recorded in her husband's presence.

However, the Circle Inspector spoke to them in her husband's presence and also spoke inappropriately and rudely to him and his daughter, the father said and added that it was the officer's conduct which demoralised her.

After returning to her home she was worried whether the police would take any action in view of the officer's conduct at the station, he claimed and said that later on the same day she committed suicide in her room.

Satheesan, speaking to mediapersons, said that the officer in question, a Circle Inspector, behaved very badly with the complainant who was also a young woman.

He said that if police behaved like this with complainants, especially women, then what justice can be expected from it and people will be afraid to approach it with complaints.

"It is a major failure of the system," Satheesan said and questioned why the Chief Minister felt obligated to protect such officers.

"Who has given the police licence to behave like this," he said.

The incident has occurred even as the Kerala High Court on various occasions in the past has directed the state police to behave politely with people.

Last month while hearing a man's plea claiming he was chained to a railing and then charged with the offence of obstructing an officer there from discharging his duties when he had asked for a receipt to his complaint, the high court had asked how ordinary citizens will have confidence in the system if such things happen.

