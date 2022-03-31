Srinagar, Mar 31 (PTI) Over 2,100 people availed the AN-32 'Kargil Courier' service operated by the Indian Air Force between Kargil and the twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir during this winter, officials said here on Thursday.

"While 275 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar, 614 travelled on the IAF-operated service from Srinagar to Kargil," they said.

Also Read | Goa Government To Implement Amended Motor Vehicle Act From Midnight, Says Official.

The officials said 316 passengers travelled from Kargil to Jammu and 903 passengers made the journey from Jammu to Kargil.

This year, tickets to the service were made available online by the information technology department of the union territory of Ladakh.

Also Read | Tripura BJP President Manik Saha Elected To Rajya Sabha.

The 'Kargil Courier' service was launched to ensure winter connectivity for the people of Kargil who are cut off from the rest of the country due to the blockade of the road to Srinagar caused by heavy snowfall.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)