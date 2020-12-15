Ranchi, Dec 15 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,11,722 as 212 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,000 mark as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 98, followed by East Singhbhum (23), Bokaro (22) and Dhanbad (21).

Jharkhand now has 1,581 active coronavirus cases, while 1,09,141 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 15,645 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

