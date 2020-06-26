Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded on Friday 213 fresh COVID-19 cases that including six security forces personnel and three policemen, taking the total number of people infected by coronavirus in the Union Territory to 6,762, officials said.

Of these new cases, 58 were from Jammu region and 155 were from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Government extends lockdown till July 31: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

The fresh instances of the coronavirus infection included 34 people who had returned to the Union Territory recently and five personnel of the BSF, one of CRPF and three of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said.

Baramulla district in north Kashmir recorded the highest number of 63 cases on Friday, followed by 40 in Udhampur. Ganderbal, Jammu, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar reported no fresh case.

Also Read | Earthquake in Ladakh: 4.5 Magnitude Quake Hits 200 Km North-West of Kargil.

"Among the total cases, 5,266 were in Kashmir and 1,496 in the Jammu region," an official said, adding there are 2,591 active cases in the Union Territory, while 4,080 patients have recovered.

The Union Territory has witnessed 91 coronavirus-related deaths so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)