New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Delhi government has promoted 216 DTC drivers and conductors to the post of assistant traffic inspector, a statement issued here on Friday said.

This move is aimed at strengthening the Delhi Transport Corporation workforce deputed on various routes to ensure that people are travelling with valid tickets and bus passes, it said.

A total of 193 drivers and 23 conductors were promoted, and they will now work closely with the DTC to ensure smooth running of bus operations in the city.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "I congratulate all 216 drivers and conductors on their promotion to assistant traffic inspector. In this new role, I want them to work with new enthusiasm and help in smooth running of bus operations in the city.

"It is extremely important that each bus traveller travels with a valid ticket or a bus pass and those who are not complying with the rules are continuously monitored by this team."

He noted that in the last few months, the average daily ridership of Delhi buses has touched 40 lakh and with more buses getting added to the fleet, the travel should be more convenient and safe for them.

