Patna (Bihar) [India], June 25 (ANI): As many as 22 people have died due to thunderstorms in Bihar in the last 24 hours, the State Disaster Management Department informed.

RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD, said, "Over the next three days, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been given to Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. There are also chances of flooding so we have informed State and the central government."

The Nitish Kumar-led government in the state had earlier asked the district authorities to take "suitable precautionary measures" as the rain may result in the "inundation of low lying areas." (ANI)

