Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): As tensions continue to mount in Nepal amid ongoing political unrest, Andhra Pradesh government said that 22 Telugu individuals have safely returned to India on Thursday.

In a post on X, Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nara Lokesh said, "We are pleased to inform that 22 Telugu individuals stranded in Nepal have safely returned to India via Bihar."

The Andhra Pradesh minister further informed that efforts are ongoing to bring back the remaining individuals who are stuck in the country.

In view of the prevailing situation in Nepal, the Andhra Pradesh State Government on Wednesday announced the helpline numbers for those Indians in Nepal.

The political crisis follows violent protests in Nepal on September 8, led by a youth group called Gen-Z, demanding transparency and lifting of the social media ban.

The AP Government asked Telugus stranded in Nepal to contact the Indian Embassy on +977-9808602881 and 9810326134. According to the Indian Embassy, in addition to regular calls, these numbers are also available on WhatsApp.

Earlier this week, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli resigned as violent protests continued for the second day in various parts of the country. Oli's secretariat confirmed his resignation, local media reported. Four ministers had earlier resigned from the government.

Till now, 30 people have been killed and over 1000 injured in clashes with security forces. Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

The Nepalese Army has extended the prohibitory order and curfew in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur districts until 6 am on Friday, September 12, amid ongoing political unrest and widespread protests. (ANI)

