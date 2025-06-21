New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) A 22-year-old man working in the film industry as a light technician died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the fourth floor of a building in south Delhi's Maidangarhi area on Saturday morning, an official said.

A PCR call was received around the morning hours from Maidangarhi informing that a person, identified as Raj Prasad, had jumped from a building and appeared to have died by suicide, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | West Bengal: BJP Leader Sheikh Bakibulla Found Hanging at His Residence in Hooghly, Police Launch Probe.

However, Raj's family members are suspecting foul play in the matter as they alleged that African nationals, who were residing in the building as tenants, are involved in his death.

A police team from Maidangarhi Police Station rushed to the spot and found the man lying unresponsive. He was identified as Raj, a resident of Suman Chowk in Chhatarpur, originally hailing from Uttarakhand's Rudrapur.

Also Read | 'Muslims Cannot Perform Surya Namaskar': Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Says Yoga Should Be Encouraged in Mosques and Madrassas, Expresses Strong Reservations on 'Surya Namaskar'.

Raj didn't live in the building and had gone there in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The officials are questioning people, including an African national, said a source in the police, adding that no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests that Prasad worked as a light technician in the film shooting industry. His family has been informed about the incident," the officer said.

Raj is survived by his mother, brother and sister.

Raj's brother Rahul Prasand told PTI he suspects that a sex racket was taking place in the building.

"We don't believe that he has committed suicide. We suspect some foul play," he said.

Raj used to live with his cousins in Chattarpur extension, about three kilometers away from where he died.

"His sister was getting married around Diwali this year. He cannot commit suicide. Moreover, he left our place in the early hours of Saturday," Sachin, his cousin who lived with him, told PTI.

"Police are not telling us anything about how he died. We believe that someone pushed him from the building," he added.

The officer said that the crime team inspected the place of occurrence and evidence was collected. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway, he said.

The circumstances that may have led to the incident are being looked into, police said.

The statements of acquaintances and those present at the location are being recorded, they said.

Further investigation is in progress, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)