New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): A 22-year-old man was arrested for attacking a girl with a knife in broad daylight in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of March 22, in which the accused, identified as Aman, stabbed a girl in the Mukherjee Nagar area.

According to the police, Aman, the accused, keeps wandering here in Mukherjee Nagar, and the students living nearby used to make fun of him by calling him crazy. The girl whom he attacked comes to this area so often to study in the library. The accused said that the girl had also made fun of him. Out of anger, he picked up a knife from the vegetable stall and attacked her.

The passers-by intervened and tried to stop and catch the accused, saving the girl from being killed.

"It is often seen in such attacks that when the attacker is attacking, the people nearby run away in fear, but at the time of this attack, the people passing by tried their best to stop and catch the accused, due to which the attacker couldn't cause much harm to the girl," the police said.

"It is a matter of relief that the girl did not suffer any serious injuries in this attack and she is out of danger now," the police added.

Earlier, after the incident, a video from Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, went viral in which a young man was seen attacking a girl.

The video was captured on a CCTV camera of the nearby shop where the incident took place.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

