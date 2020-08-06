New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A total of 2,21,49,351 samples for COVID-19 have been tested across the country as of Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

As many as 6,64,949 samples for COVID-19 were tested yesterday, the ICMR said.

"The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 05 is 2,21,49,351 including 6,64,949 samples tested yesterday," said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

With a single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 on Thursday.

With the increase of 904 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 40,699 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 count includes 5,95,501 active cases and 13,28,337 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

