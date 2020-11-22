Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported a big spike of 2,279 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 2,17,300, while 25 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 2,188.

According to the Health department's daily bulletin, Gurgaon, the worst-hit district in the state, reported the highest number of 649 new cases, followed by Faridabad, which recorded 598 more infections.

Also Read | AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Launches Delhi Govt’s Free Large-Scale RT-PCR Testing Van.

Among other districts, Hisar reported 160 new cases and Sonipat 128.

Of the new fatalities, four each are from Gurgaon, Hisar and Rohtak and three from Bhiwani.

Also Read | Pregnant Tigress Found Dead in Umred Pauni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, Forest Officers Discover 4 Foetuses Aborted Nearby.

The state currently has 20,344 active cases, and the recovery rate stands at 89.63 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)