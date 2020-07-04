Kohima, Jul 4 (PTI) At least 23 more people have tested positive COVID-19 in Nagaland, raising the total tally to 562, state health minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Saturday.

Of the 23 new cases, 21 are from Peren district and two from a quarantine centre in Kohima, he said.

A total of 411 samples have been examined for the disease in the past 24 hours, Phom said.

Nagaland currently has 334 active patients, while 228 have recovered so far.

The recovery rate in the state has increased to 40.5 per cent, a health department official said.

