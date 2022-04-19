Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday reported 23 new cases of the COVID-19, six more than the previous day, which raised the tally to 19,96,374, the health department said in bulletin on Tuesday.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,200 with no fatality reported from any part of the state.

At least 38 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,17,846, the bulletin stated.

Bengal currently has 272 active cases, 18 less than Monday

As many as 24,946,536 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 9,023 since Monday, the bulletin added.

