Muzaffarnagar, Aug 23 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has increased to 150 with 23 people testing positive for the infection, officials said on Sunday.

The district also reported a death from the novel coronavirus and the toll now stands at 15, they said.

"Twenty-three people have tested positive for COVID-19. Their reports were received on Saturday evening. On the same day, six patients recovered," District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

The officials said that a woman from Thanabhawan town died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the death toll to 15 in the district.

