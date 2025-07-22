New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed after a scooter was hit by a truck in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area. The victim was riding pillion on the scooter and fell under the wheels of the truck due to the impact of the collision, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident that occurred around 11:30 am on Monday near Machchi Market Road led to the death of Kalam (23), who worked at a shoe factory, he said, adding that Mussabir Hussain (40), a resident of Aman Vihar and who was riding the two-wheeler, was discharged after treatment.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Close Flat in Volatile Trade Market, Eternal Jumps Nearly 11%.

Police received information about a road accident involving a truck and a scooter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

A police team reached the spot and shifted two injured men to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH) in Mangolpuri, where doctors declared Kalam dead. Both the truck and the scooter were found in a damaged condition. The truck driver had fled the scene, the DCP said.

Also Read | Vellore Dowry Harassment Case: Wife of Marine Engineer Accuses Husband of Pushing Her From Terrace During Dispute Over Dowry, Domestic Violence; Accused Arrested.

"The mobile crime team was called to the site and the videography and photography of the scene were conducted for forensic examination," he added.

Based on Hussain's statement, a case has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said, adding that efforts are on to trace and arrest the absconding truck driver.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)