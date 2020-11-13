Dispur (Assam) [India], November 13 (ANI): Assam reported 253 cases of coronavirus on Friday.

State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 642 people recovered from the virus today and the state has 4,389 active cases. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 2,10,068.

A total of 2,04,718 patients have recovered while 958 persons have died due to the disease.

With 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have gone up to 87,28,795. (ANI)

