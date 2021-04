Shimla, Apr 23 (PTI) As many as 234 passengers stranded at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on the Manali-Leh road due to heavy snowfall have been rescued, an official said on Friday.

A majority of the rescued people include labourers from Jharkhand and Nepal. They were taken to rescue camps at Jispa, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)