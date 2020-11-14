Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) The coronavirus toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,354 on Saturday with 29 more deaths, while 2,361 new cases took the tally to 5.10 lakh, an official said.

There are 23,367 active cases, including 10,352 in home isolation, and 4.79 lakh people have recuperated so far, taking the recovery rate to over 93 per cent, Principal Secretary (Health) Alok Kumar said.

Over 1.25 lakh samples were tested on Friday, taking the total to 1.69 crore.

Three more deaths had been reported from Meerut, two each from Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Etawah, Sonbhadra, Unnao and Mirzapur districts, among others. Among the fresh cases, highest 394 were from Lucknow, followed by 237 from Meerut, 191 from Gautam Budh Nagar, 113 from Ghaziabad, 104 from Allahabad, the bulletin said.

The overall positivity rate of the state is 1.4 per cent and Gautam Budh Nagar in the western region has the highest six per cent. Directives have been issued to respective district magistrate to increase testing there, the official said.

According to the official, the WHO has also "hailed" the contact-tracing model followed in the state. PTI

