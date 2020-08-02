Surat, Aug 2 (PTI) Surat in Gujarat reported237 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which pushed the overall tally of the district to 14,162, the state health department said.

With the death of 12 patients, the highest for any district in the state on Sunday, the district's toll reached 621.

Also Read | Delhi | Mortal Remains of Former SP Leader Amar Singh Brought to His Residence in Chhattarpur: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

Seven of the fatalities were reported in Surat city and five in rural parts, it said.

A total of 9,320 patients have recovered from the infection in Surat so far, with the addition of 207 recoveries on Sunday.

Also Read | Pakistan's News Channel Dawn Hacked, Indian Flag With Happy Independence Day Message Surfaces on Screen (Watch Video).

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited Surat on Sunday to take stock of the preparedness to tackle coronavirus, and said the district is better equipped to deal with the pandemic as compared to what it was a month ago.

Surat city reported 209 new cases on Sunday, while the rural parts of the district reported 28 new cases.

As many as 134 patients recovered in Surat city, and 73 in the rural parts of the district,the department said.

Rupani said that in the last one month since his last visit to Surat, the growth rate of positive cases has reduced to 2 per cent from 4 per cent, and the recovery rate has improved to around 70 per cent.

"This is a good sign for Surat. The lower rate reflects improvement in condition," he said.

The chief minister said that Surat has done good work in terms of plasma therapy with more than 500 recovered patients donating their plasma so far, thereby reducing the death rate.

"In Surat, we have been successful in controlling the infection and succeeded in bringing the situation under control. When we last visited Surat (on July 4), 130 tests per million was being conducted here, which has increased 1,200 per million tests," he said.

"In Gujarat, we are doing 26,000 tests a day as compred to around 5,000 earlier. We are going ahead by increasing the number of tests. Recovery rate in Surat rose from 60 per cent to 70 per cent," he told reporters here.

Ruani said that from the 4,856 beds for COVID-19 patients available in the district a month ago, the number has nearly increased to 7,030.

"Whatever the number of new cases, we have arranged enough beds to ensure that all the needy patients get the bed," he said.

The city administration has also made arrangements for 121 'Dhanvantari Raths', to help people in need of essential health care services, he said.

The government has also provided 128 ventilators to private hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus, the first in the state, and there is so far no more demand for Tocilizumab and Ramdesivir medicines among patients as all the demands have been met, he said.

Rupani added that the government has enough stock of these drugs to meet the demand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)