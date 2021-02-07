Shillong, Feb 6 (PTI) Twenty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, pushing the tally in the state to 13,845, a health department official said.

The northeastern state now has 102 active cases, Health Services director Aman War said.

Three patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 13,596.

So far, 147 people have died due to COVID-19 in Meghalaya.

Over 3.44 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19, War added.

