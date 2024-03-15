Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Friday said 24,433 polling stations have been set up for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Sibin C also said that Punjab has over 2.12 crore eligible voters.

As of March 1, 2024, Punjab has a total of 2,12,71,246 voters, including 1,19,29,959 male voters, 1,00,77,543 female voters and 744 transgender voters, he said.

A total of 24,433 polling stations have been set up for the 13 seats, he said.

In neighbouring Haryana, over 1.98 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the upcoming elections.

Haryana has 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said from 2019 to 2024, more than 23 lakh new voters were added to the electoral rolls.

The final publication of the voters' list was done on January 22, 2024.

The number of voters in the 18 to 19 age group was over 3.63 lakh, while those in the 100 to 109 age group is 10,759, he said.

Agarwal held a review meeting regarding election arrangements with department officers here on Friday.

