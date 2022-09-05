Jammu, Sep 5 (PTI) As many as 245 Sub-inspectors in the State Taxes department, appointed under Prime Minister's special package for displaced Kashmiri Pandits, passed out here on Monday after successfully completing three-months training, an official spokesman said.

Additional Chief Secretary Finance department, Vivek Bharadwaj attended the passing out parade of the Sub-Inspectors, including 81 women, at Excise and Taxation Training Institute Nagrota, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi Promises Loan Waiver and Free Electricity to Farmers, LPG Cylinder at Rs 500.

He said the cadets were given the roll of completion along with two stars on their uniform as per their rank.

They presented an impressive march past after which a piping ceremony was held, the spokesman said, adding the parade was commanded by Sub Inspector M I Bhat.

Also Read | Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia Says CBI Officer Committed Suicide Due to Pressure to Frame Him; Agency Refutes Charge.

Bharadwaj congratulated the passing out candidates and encouraged them to conduct their duties with sincerity and honesty.

He called upon them to educate the public about the role of taxes and revenue extraction in building the nation and its defence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)