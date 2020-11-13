Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday announced that new and improved 25/7 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) will soon be set up in the state with the help of the World Bank.

"There are 2,300 PHCs in the state presently. The policy says that one PHC is required for every 30,000 people. But some districts are lagging in this. More PHCs will be set up with the help of the World Bank and existing PHCs will be made functional 27/7," said Sudhakar to the media after a meeting with former Health Ministers and doctor MLAs at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

He further said that the improvement of services in PHCs and big hospitals was much needed and policy changes were being made for the same.

"Some doctors are hesitant to serve in rural areas. We will incorporate policies to give promotions based on rural services," he said.

As per a statement, a total of 2,500 doctors including 1,250 MBBS doctors, 950 specialists, 150 dentists are being recruited, along with 1,500 resident doctors.

"Vacant posts of all district hospitals, community health centres, and PHCs will be filled in by December and para-medicos will also be recruited shortly. Policy changes will also be made to establish medical colleges at each district," the Health Minister added. (ANI)

