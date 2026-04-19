Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday held a courtesy meeting with State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan. The meeting was attended by Minister Sridhar Babu and MP Vem Narender Reddy.

According to the Telangana CMO, the Governor discussed various issues of the education sector with the Chief Minister.

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During the interaction, the Governor suggested creating widespread awareness regarding narcotics control within educational institutions and urged that measures be taken to administer a pledge to students in this regard.

Furthermore, the Governor discussed an awareness program scheduled to be held under his aegis at the LB Stadium on June 12. He also suggested that schools and colleges should obtain an undertaking from students at the time of admission, pledging to stay away from narcotics.

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The Chief Minister assured the Governor that all suggestions would be taken into consideration and that appropriate action would be initiated.

In a post on X, CM Reddy said, "I met with the State Governor Shiva Pratapa Shukla at Lok Bhavan. The meeting discussed control of narcotics in educational institutions. On this matter, the Governor provided several suggestions. I informed the Governor that we will take them into consideration. Ministers Sridhar Babu and MP Shri Vem Narendar Reddy participated in this meeting."

Earlier, the Telangana Chief Minister, along with Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, urged Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi to procure 30 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of boiled rice from Telangana in the Yasangi ( Rabi ) season.

The Chief Minister and Civil Supplies minister brought to the attention of Pralhad Joshi that the Paddy harvested during the rabi season is suitable for milling of boiled rice. CM Reddy briefed the union minister about the supply of Custom Milling Rice ( CMR) with statistical data over the past 6 Yasangi seasons and boiled rice, a release said.

The Chief Minister and Civil Supplies Minister met with Union Minister Joshi at his residence in Delhi on Friday morning. As per the release, the Chief Minister informed Joshi that 90 LMT (Lakh Metric Tonnes) of Paddy is expected to be produced in Telangana during the current Yasangi season, and the harvested crop is suitable for milling into parboiled rice.

CM Reddy said that Telangana is ready to supply a total of 30 LMT of parboiled rice (with 5 per cent broken rice content) and 5 LMT of raw rice (with 10 per cent broken rice content) from the Yasangi harvest.

In a quick response, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi approved in principle the proposal for the supply of boiled rice submitted by the Chief Minister and Uttam Kumar Reddy in the meeting.

Further, CM Reddy and Civil Supplies minister appealed to Pralhad Joshi to immediately release outstanding dues of Rs 1,468.94 crore, pertaining to the procurement of additional levy from the 2014-15 Kharif (monsoon) season. (ANI)

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