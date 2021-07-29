Ambala, Jul 29 (PTI) Twenty-five children were rescued on Thursday from a train travelling from Katihar in Bihar to Amritsar in Punjab, with the Haryana police suspecting that they were to be engaged as labourers.

The children rescued here by the Haryana Police Crime Branch's Ambala and Panchkula units and the Railway Protection Force were without their parents and many were clueless if anyone was accompanying them.

Police said they had received information that some children were being taken to Punjab and there was a possibility that they might be engaged as labourers.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Crime Branch, Ambala, Rajesh Kumar said a joint team of crime branch, child welfare council and RPF officials checked seven bogies of the train when it reached Ambala Cantonment railway station and rescued 25 children.

The police said the children will be lodged in child care home here for now till their details are verified. Their medical examination will also be conducted and once their identity is ascertained their parents will be informed.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Kumar said.

