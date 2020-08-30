Gangtok, Aug 30 (PTI) Twenty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 1,627 on Sunday, an official said.

All the new infections were reported in East Sikkim district, state Information, Education and Communication (IEC) officer, Sonam Bhutia, said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 404, while 1,220 people have been cured of the disease and three patients have succumbed to the infection, he said.

East Sikkim district has registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,114 followed by 468 in South, 44 in West and one in North Sikkim districts, the official said.

Sikkim has tested 41,069 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

