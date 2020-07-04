New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said.

Fifty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin.

It also said that 26 earlier deaths have been included in the cumulative figure.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,004, and the total number of cases mounted to 97,200.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

