Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 14 (PTI): Kerala reported 2,540 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 1,10,818, while 15 more deaths took the toll up to 454, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

As many as 2,110 people recovered from the virus today and 30,486 people are presently under treatment for the infection, he told reporters here.

So far, 79,813 people have recovered.

Of the positive cases, 34 had come from abroad and 73 from other states, while 2346 people were infected through contact and the source of infection of 212 people was not known, he said.

Sixty four health workers, including 24 from Kannur, were among those who tested positive today,the Chief Minister said.

Malappuram accounted for the highest number of cases-- 482, followed by Kozhikode 382, Thiruvananthapuram 332, Ernakulam 255 and Kannur 232.

Wayanad reported 20 cases and Pathnamthitta, the least, with 16.

Fifteen deaths reported in the past few days were confirmed due to COVID-19 today, taking the toll to 454.

The deceased were aged between 13 and 68, the Chief Minister said.

As many as 2,05,158 people are under observation and 22,917 are in various hospitals, including 2213 admitted today, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 22,279 samples have been tested and so far 21,52,585 samples have been sent for testing. PTI

