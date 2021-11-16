Bengaluru, Nov 16 (PTI) Karnataka logged 255 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,92,276 and the toll to 38,153.

The day also saw 667 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,46,601.

Bengaluru Urban topped in number of cases (163), as the city saw 574 discharges and two deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,493, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.38 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.74 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban also led in the number of deaths (2), followed by one each from Belagavi, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 163, Mysuru 19, Dakshina Kannada 13, Shivamogga 9, Udupi and Uttara Kannada 8, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district heads the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,54,256, followed by Mysuru 1,79,422 and Tumakuru 1,20,946.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,31,780, followed by Mysuru 1,76,879 and Tumakuru 1,19,696.

Cumulatively a total of 5,22,36,082 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 66,993 were done on Tuesday alone.

