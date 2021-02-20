Bhopal, Feb 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 257 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,59,128, while four fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,850, the state health department said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 23 of 52 districts in the state.

A total of 213 patients were discharged from hospitals since Friday evening, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,53,284, the department said.

With 131 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 58,621, while that of Bhopal rose to 43,562 with addition of 32 cases.

Indore has so far reported 929 deaths and Bhopal 618.

Bhopal is now left with 506 active cases while Indore has 550 such cases.

With 14,334 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh crossed 56.62 lakh.

As many as 9,940 frontline workers were administered the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, taking the overall number of inoculations in the state since January 16 to 6,40,422, officials said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,59,128, new cases 257, death toll 3,850, recovered 2,53,284, active cases 1,994, number of tests so far 56,62,175.

