Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Police on Sunday said it has arrested 26 suspected Myanmar nationals, who were in possession of fake Indian documents from a lodge here.

Forged documents “made in Mizoram” such as Aadhaar and voter identity cards were recovered from their belongings, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Live-In Partner And Three Others Booked.

“Based on specific information, a raid was conducted at a lodge in Rihabari area of the city and 26 people (including 10 women) were apprehended,” a police officer said.

“Upon interrogation, they disclosed that all of them are citizens of Chin state of Myanmar and were on their way to Delhi to study theology,” he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Five Youths, Including 2 Women, Booked for Joyride During COVID-19 Night Curfew.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)