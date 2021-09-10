Muzaffarnagar, Sep 10 (PTI) A 26-year-old man committed suicide in his house in a village here Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Datyana village that falls under Chapar police station, they said, adding the victim was identified as Himanshu.

His body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is on.

In another incident, the body of a 60-year-old person was found in an area of the Purkazi police station, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)