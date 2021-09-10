New Delhi, September 10: A shocking incident has surfaced from Hyderabad where a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Hyderabad. Reports inform that the incident took place at Singareni colony under Saidabad police station limits on Thursday. According to a report by TOI, the girl went missing on Thursday following which her family searched for her in the area but couldn't find the kid. After all the efforts went in vain, the family lodged a complaint with the local police. UP Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri After Rape, Part of Her Body Found Devoured by Stray Animal.

Following the incident, people staged protests and blocked roads in the area following which a police team was deployed in the area. The protestors demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation to the deceased’s family. According to reports, the mother of the girl grew suspicious over her neighbour, since he too went missing on the same day. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Marries Man in Police Custody After Withdrawing Fake Rape Charges Against Him.

The dead body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. The cops launched a search operation with the parents of the deceased following which her dead body was found wrapped in bedsheet in the house of the accused. The TOI report states that after the dead body of the girl was found, she was found semi-naked with bite marks.

